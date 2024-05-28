Actor Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41

Well-known Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil said he was clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's ability to regulate attention, behaviour, and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults.

Speaking after spending time at the Peace Valley Children's Village at nearby Kothamangalam on Sunday, the Aavesham star said that while roaming around the children's village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," said the Kumbalangi Nights actor.

His statement comes after Aavesham, upon its release on April 11, garnered widespread critical acclaim from reviewers, who lauded its direction, and standout performances--particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu.

Fahadh has enjoyed a successful 2024 so far, with Premalu, co-produced by him under the banner Bhavana Studios, being a box office blockbuster. The actor recently joined the sets of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim.

