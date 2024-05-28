GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Actor Fahadh Faasil reveals ADHD diagnosis at 41

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD at 41, and emphasised the importance of early detection and treatment

Published - May 28, 2024 12:01 pm IST

PTI
Actor Fahadh Faasil.

Actor Fahadh Faasil. | Photo Credit: SIRIL K JOY

Well-known Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil said he was clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41.

‘Aavesham’ movie review: Fahadh Faasil’s uninhibited act carries this thinly-plotted film

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's ability to regulate attention, behaviour, and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults.

Speaking after spending time at the Peace Valley Children's Village at nearby Kothamangalam on Sunday, the Aavesham star said that while roaming around the children's village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," said the Kumbalangi Nights actor.

His statement comes after Aavesham, upon its release on April 11, garnered widespread critical acclaim from reviewers, who lauded its direction, and standout performances--particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu.

ALSO READ:Where are the women in Malayalam cinema?

Fahadh has enjoyed a successful 2024 so far, with Premalu, co-produced by him under the banner Bhavana Studios, being a box office blockbuster. The actor recently joined the sets of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.