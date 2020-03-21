Sachin Pilgaonkar’s love for Urdu

Pehle naam se jis shaksh ki pehchaan ho, unki tarreef bahut lambi hoti hai; Tendulkar to haal hi mein aaya (Hyderabad mein jaisa parson bolte hain) — Pehle ek hi Sachin tha,” exclaims Elahe Hiptoola at Lamakaan as she introduces actor, director and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Elahe Hiptoola | Photo Credit: By arrangement

He was at Lamakaan’s 10th anniversary celebrations and on the occasion, spoke of his love for Urdu and shared many anecdotes from his formative years. He recalled how he overcame problems in Urdu diction because of two people — Meena Kumari and renowned lyricist (late) Majrooh Sultanpuri. He mesmerised the audience with his poems in Urdu.

On the sidelines of the event, the actor recalls his visit to Hyderabad in 1980 to shoot for T Rama Rao’s Judaai but has known about the city because of his blockbuster movie Geeta Gaat Chal that ran for a long time at Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids. “I have many fond memories of Hyderabad; I have nawabi tastes and love Urdu. I do not treat Urdu as a language, it is part of my mind and body,” he says.

Sachin recalls his shoots in Annapurna Studios. “I had the privilege of meeting Akkineni Nageswara Rao ji in his studio. Judaai set was erected at Annapurna Studio.” Sachin decodes his journey and says his ability to adapt and be versatile helped him survive in the entertainment field. “I started my acting career when I was four-and-half. I also got fascinated with direction; Music became a part of my life and I started singing. My command over Urdu was useful as an actor and anchor. I began directing films and also writing.”

With wife Supriya Pilgaonkar and daughter Shriya also in films, Sachin admits it is impossible not to discuss movies at home but they are not obsessed with films. He credits Supriya for imparting values to their daughter. “Supriya’s parents are from the education background — her father was a principal of a college and mother, a retired school teacher. There is a lot of importance of education at home. The kind of upbringing Supriya got from her parents, she has passed it on to our children.”

Calling himself a romantic person, Sachin says he romanticises food also. He plays badminton two hours, five days a week which keeps him fit. “I play with youngsters. Though I cannot match their energy, I try.”

In the interactive two-hour session, a member in the audience wanted to know if he ever failed in life. Presenting a realistic view on stardom and success, Sachin recalled the train journey he had to Kolhapur for an audition but returned disheartened as he was not selected.

Md. Abdul Nayeem, a faculty at IBS, (ICFAI Business School) Hyderabad said, “It was a special session. Seeing Sachin, from a Maharashtrian-Goan background, speak in Urdu and also convince us that if he can do it, we can also do it. It is just a matter of one’s dedication and love for the language undoubtedly.”