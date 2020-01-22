Actor-director Ramesh Aravind plays a cop — in three Kannada films this year!

This year looks exciting for Ramesh Aravind. His crime thriller, Shivaji Suratkal, is slotted for a Shivarathri release.

The actor, who has demonstrated his prowess and versatility as a multi-lingual actor, director and a TV host, will now be seen as a cop in this film. This will be the third film where he plays a cop this year, after 100 and Bhairadevi.

The actor has got a maker over for Shivaji Suratkal, which is set to release on February 21. The actor will be seen on screen after a two-year hiatus. His last film Pushpaka Vimana was released in 2017. Shivaji Suratkal will be the actor’s 101st film in his 34-year career in the film industry. 100 will be the first film where Ramesh is involved in an action sequence. Till now Ramesh has always battled adversaries mentally. “There was no need to compose fights so far,” smiles Ramesh.

In 100, a story of cyber crime, Ramesh’s fight sequences were composed by stunt master, Ravi Varma. “I shed my Tyagaraja image,” says Ramesh. “100 has given me the confidence to meet the expectation of an action director.”

About playing a cop in three films this year Ramesh says, “I don’t mind playing a policeman as long as the role comes with variety. In Bhairadevi I play a regular cop, in Shivaji Suratkal I am a detective and in 100, I am an expert in cyber crimes.”

Ramesh says he spent a lot of time with cyber cops to study their body language and their working style, which he adds he imbibed to build his character. “In this digital age, we read about various instances of people getting cheated on online. What happens when a cybercrime affects a police officer’s home forms the crux of 100. It deals the issue of cyber stalking.”

Ramesh says Shivaji Suratkal is a murder mystery. The film is directed by Akash Srivatsa. Ramesh dons two looks in the film — one clean shaven and the other with a beard as the story travels in two timelines. The Central Board of Film Certification cleared Shivaji Suratkal with a U/A certificate, which sees Ramesh set off to solve the case of Ranagiri Rahasya (mystery of Ranagiri). Bhairadevi, is a supernatural thriller where Ramesh and Radhika Kumaraswamy essay the lead roles.