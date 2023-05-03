Actor-director Manobala passes away at 69

May 03, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Popular Tamil actor, comedian, director, and producer Manobala passed away at his residence in Chennai today at the age of 69. Suffering from liver problems, Manobala underwent an angio treatment at a private hospital earlier this year.

Since then, he had been receiving medical treatment at his home in Saligramam. Unfortunately, he breathed his last today.

Manobala debuted as an actor and assistant director in the 1979 Bharathiraja film Puthiya Vaarpugal. He then went on to direct over 24 films, debuting with the 1982 film Agaya Gangai starring Karthik and Suhasini. Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Parambariyam, Vijayakanth’s hit film En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan, Rajinikanth’s Oorkavalan, Malluvetti Minor starring Sathyaraj, and Pillai Nila starring Mohan are a few of the many well-known films that Manobala directed.

Later known as a supporting actor, he acted in over 300 films in a career spanning over five decades. In the recent past, his comedy performances in films like Kalakalappu, the Tamizh Padam franchise, and the Aranmanai franchise were notable. His other memorable performances came in films like Thuppakki, Siruthai, Chandramukhi, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Pithamagan, and Ice. In particular, Manobala is well known for his collaboration with the late legendary actor-comedian Vivekh.

He was last seen in Kajal Aggarwal’s Ghosty, Kondraal Paavam, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and in the Telugu movie Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja.

As a producer, he produced Sathuranga Vettai, which marked the debut of H Vinoth, and Pambu Sattai. His Sathuranga Vettai 2 remains unreleased.

Manobala is survived by his wife Usha and son Harish. Details regarding his cremation will be updated soon.

As the news of Manobala’s death surfaced, many film personalities took to Twitter to express their condolences. Rajinikanth, in his tweet on Wednesday, said “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”