Actor Denise Richards, husband shot at in road rage incident in LA

November 16, 2022 03:33 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident

The Hindu Bureau

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards | Photo Credit: Getty Images

US actor Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped unharmed after their truck was shot at in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to reports, the couple was headed to a studio for a shoot. When they were about to park their truck, a man behind them got irritated and started shouting. Though Aaron let the man get to the front, he open fired at them.

ADVERTISEMENT

TMZ reported that Denise was shaken by the shooting and that she reached the set crying. Crew members who inspected the truck found a bullethole after which they called in the authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said that an investigation is underway.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  4. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Denise is best known for starring in films such as  Starship Troopers (1997) and Wild Things (1998), and for the James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough (1999). The actor married Aaron in 2018 in Malibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US