Actor Denise Richards, husband shot at in road rage incident in LA

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident

November 16, 2022 03:33 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards | Photo Credit: Getty Images

US actor Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers escaped unharmed after their truck was shot at in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday.

According to reports, the couple was headed to a studio for a shoot. When they were about to park their truck, a man behind them got irritated and started shouting. Though Aaron let the man get to the front, he open fired at them.

TMZ reported that Denise was shaken by the shooting and that she reached the set crying. Crew members who inspected the truck found a bullethole after which they called in the authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department has said that an investigation is underway.

Denise is best known for starring in films such as  Starship Troopers (1997) and Wild Things (1998), and for the James Bond movie The World Is Not Enough (1999). The actor married Aaron in 2018 in Malibu.

