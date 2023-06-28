ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-composer Sadhu Kokila’s son Suraag to direct Yogi Babu

June 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

Suraag, the son of popular Kannada comedian and music composer Sadhu Kokila, is set to direct Yogi Babu in a comedy thriller

Suraag | Photo Credit: Suraag/Instagram

Suraag, son of veteran actor-composer Sadhu Kokila, is set to make his directorial debut with a film with popular Tamil comedian Yogi Babu. Suraag had earlier composed music for Kannada films such as Shivarjuna and Athiratha.

The first-leg of the film’s shoot, comprising ten days, has been completed. Suraag has earlier worked as an assistant director to Kannada star Upendra in Uppi 2. Incidentally, Sadhu Kokila debuted as a music director in Upendra’s hit 1993 horror drama Shhh!.

Yogi Babu | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan B

While Sadhu Kokila is busy working in a slew of Kannada projects, Yogi Babu was last seen in Kasethan Kadavulada. Suraag’s film will also have seasoned actors Avinash and Umashree in important roles, and it’s produced by Loop Entertainment Studio, his home banner.

