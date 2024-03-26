ADVERTISEMENT

Actor-comedian Seshu passes away at 60

March 26, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on March 15

The Hindu Bureau

Seshu

Actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu (popularly known as Lollu Sabha Seshu) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 60.

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on March 15. However, he failed to recover from the ailment and breathed his last today.

After making his silver screen debut in the 2002 Dhanush film Thulluvadho Ilamai, Seshu found his break in the hit Vijay TV comedy show Lollu Sabha. It is noteworthy to mention that of his several performances in the show, his spoof of late actress Gandhimathi’s role from 1983’s Mann Vasanai remains one of the most memorable.

ALSO READ
The rise and fall of ‘Lollu Sabha’: Director Rambala on the untold story

Seshu then went on to act in several films, becoming a frequent collaboration with actor-comedian Santhanam. A1, Dikkiloona, Gulu Gulu, Naai Sekar Returns, Draupathi, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy and ‘80s Buildup are some of the most notable films that he has acted in. In 2020, Seshu starred in his son Abhilash’s short film Aurora.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the news of his demise, fans and industry colleagues have been expressing their condolences on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US