Actor-comedian Seshu passes away at 60

March 26, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Actor Lakshmi Narayanan Seshu (popularly known as Lollu Sabha Seshu) passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Chennai. He was 60.

According to reports, the actor was undergoing treatment after suffering from a heart attack on March 15. However, he failed to recover from the ailment and breathed his last today.

After making his silver screen debut in the 2002 Dhanush film Thulluvadho Ilamai, Seshu found his break in the hit Vijay TV comedy show Lollu Sabha. It is noteworthy to mention that of his several performances in the show, his spoof of late actress Gandhimathi’s role from 1983’s Mann Vasanai remains one of the most memorable.