Actor Cameron Diaz opens up on why she took break from acting

Actor Cameron Diaz, who is gearing up for the release of her Back in Action, opened up on her decade-long hiatus from acting since the 2014 Will Gluck directorial remake of Annie.

She said, “For me, it was just something I had to do,” adding, “It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn’t care about anything else. I didn’t. Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. So, I think it really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family.”

Diaz married Benji Madden in 2015 and they share a daughter and son. She has written several books on health including The Body Book (2013) and The Longevity Book (2016). During a discussion at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit, the actor shared she felt that it is necessary to take a break from something that “feed my soul,” adding, “Whatever it is, that’s the thing you feel in your soul that speaks to you and you feel peace in it, you’re gonna figure it out.”

She will be seen in Back in Action, which will be released on January 17 on Netflix. The Seth Gordon-helmed action comedy stars Diaz and Jamie Foxx as Emily and Matt.

Diaz is also set to reprise her role as the voice of Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, premiering on July 1, 2026. She is also in discussion for the Jonah Hill-directed dark comedy Outcome, starring alongside Keanu Reeves and Hill, reported Deadline.