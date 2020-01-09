Actor by day, cab driver by night: Aaryavardhan awaits the release of Kannada film 'Crush'

It’s possible that you might recognise actor Aaryavardhan, known as Aarya. He may have even driven you around the city. An actor by day, he drives a cab at night.

While Rangabirangi (2017), directed by Mallikarjun, was his debut as a leading man, the film did not do as expected at the box office. Soon the film was forgotten and so was Aarya. While some actors take to the small screen to sustain themselves, Aarya did not want to do so. “I did get a few offers for serials. It would have helped me financially and helped me get fame. But right now, it is films that I am passionate about.”

For a year-and-a-half after his debut film, Aarya was unsure of his next offer in the film industry and was also struggling to make ends meet. “That was when my friend, who runs a cab service in the city, gave me his car and also a job in his company. Now I act and audition for new roles during the day and work as a cab driver at night.”

Aarya is not one to give up on his dreams. Despite a lot of opposition from his family, this rank holder quit his studies (he is a BCom student) and stayed back in Bengaluru to get into films. “I got involved in theatre when I was studying in Coorg and by the time I came to Bengaluru, my heart was just not in my studies. Nor did I want to go back home. As I didn’t want to bother my family with my financial needs, I started working as a cab driver in my free time.”

While doing theatre, Aarya worked with National School of Drama graduate Basavalingaiah and has travelled across the state performing with his troupe and has done “42 shows” before “venturing into films”.

Hailing from north Karnataka, the young actor is now busy completing the dubbing of his next film Crush, directed by first-time director Abhi. “Though this film is a college romance, it has a lot of laughter in it. It is also special as I get to share the screen with veteran actor Abhinaya,” he says.

As Aarya waits for the release, he has undergone a makeover for his next role. He cut off his curls and says, “I will also grow a bread as the character is supposed to be a tough guy. The character may also have a few tattoos,” he laughs“

His other film set for release is Ide Antharang Shuddhi, directed by Kumardutt, which he describes as a romantic story with “lots of fights and stunts”.