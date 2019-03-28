‘I like to make viewers laugh’: Biju Menon

Biju Menon is at ease playing villain, hero and comedian. The actor entered the film industry in 1995, playing the lead in Puthran, a spin-off of the popular hit television serial, Mikhayelinte Santhathikal. And while he has donned roles of all kinds, it is his knack in tickling the funny bone of the audience with his mannerisms and dialogue delivery that proved to be a turning point in his career.In a freewheeling chat with Friday Review, Biju Menon talks about his upcoming films, his flair for comedy and more. Edited excerpts:

You are one of the three Shajis in Nadhirshah’s forthcoming Mera Naam Shaji...

The three Shajis in the film are from different corners of the State. While mine is from Kozhikode, Asif Ali’s is from Ernakulam and Baiju’s is from Thiruvananthapuram.

The three Shajis cross paths in the film. There is a lot of situational humour. And while in Ordinary, the Palakkadan dialect of my character made him memorable, in Mera Naam Shaji, my character speaks with a Kozhikodan dialect, that’s all.

What is your role in G Prajith’s Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo?

It is based on an incident that takes place in a span of a few days. It has been narrated in a realistic way.

You are also shooting for Lal Jose’s Nalpathiyonnu...

I play a member of a political party. It is more of a political satire.

Jibu Jacob and you are teaming up after Vellimoonga, which made a mark in your career

I had liked the characterisation and the backdrop of Vellimoonga when Jibu narrated it to me; it was fresh. Since we had trouble finding a producer, we had time to fine tune the script. I will be working in Jibu’s Aadyarathri, which will start rolling soon.

Your flair for comedy has redefined your career...

I love to laugh. However, in the intial phase of my career, there wasn’t much scope for humour in the roles that used to come my way. In Marykkundoru Kunjaadu, although my character was not funny, he was instrumental in creating situational. After Seniors, Ordinary and Romans became successful, I started getting a lot of offers in comedies. I like to make viewers laugh. Also, comedies are a safe bet, as it is commercially viable. I like creating laughs through the use of expressions and situations.

However, do you feel there has been too many comedies in your filmography?

I don’t want to be typecast. I would be bored if I had to do the same kind of roles. I am always looking for scripts with good content and interesting characters. When I hear a script, I introspect to see if I can perform the role convincingly. I am laidback but I do analyse whether the viewers would accept the role and if I can pull it off. For instance, I might not be able to do a Pulimuragan. But I don’t turn down roles just because it would involve hard work.

You played Asif Ali’s father in Anuraga Karikkinvellam. Not many heroes would agree to do such a role.

I was curious about the role. We usually see a cop investigating a crime. We do not see his life beyond his professional line of duty, his pressures and tensions. I could relate to the script as my father was in the police. It doesn’t matter if I play a father or a villain, what matters is if I can do justice to the character. Although many might feel that such roles might affect my stardom, I don’t see it that way. I don’t spend time planning each move in my career.

You seem to be a recluse when it comes to social media and do not share your views on current events

I am aware about happenings around me and I have an opinion, which I share within my circle of friends. I don’t like posting my opinion on social media and responding to controversies that might follow.

How do you spend your time when you are not shooting?

I usually spend time with my family or do the occasional travelling. As I enjoy making knick knacks out of wood, I visit my friend’s workshop to craft them.

Whether your wife, a former actor, is planning a comeback, is a question you must be one used to

Many have asked me but not my wife, Samyuktha. She is busy with her own work and there are no plans of a comeback to films as of now.