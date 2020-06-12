Actor Balakrishna upbeat about his third film with director Boyapati Srinu

HYDERABAD

A teaser of their third Telugu film together, unveiled recently to mark Balakrishna’s 60th birthday celebrations, has garnered more than seven million views

It’s been a week of celebrations, mostly virtual given the pandemic scenario, for fans of Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor celebrated his 60th birthday recently and to mark the occasion, the teaser of his new film was unveiled.

Trending on social media as #BB3, the film being directed by Boyapati Srinu marks the coming together of the director and actor after two blockbusters Simha and Legend. The new film under production is presented by Miryala Satyanarayana Reddy and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy.

This is Balakrishna’s 106th film and the teaser has garnered more than seven million views so far.

Speaking of Boyapati Srinu, actor Balakrishna said, “This is our third film together and we understand each other and vibe very well. Fans have huge expectations of this film. Usually, Boyapati and I complete a film quickly. Once the film shootings resume, we will work towards completing it quickly and bring it to the audience. Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy has planned the film on a grand scale. I am happy that many of my fans took up social work while following social distancing rules during the birthday celebrations and I am thankful to them.”

The new film has on board cinematographer C Ramprasad, music composer S S Thaman, and art director A S Prakash.