Finally he breaks even

Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Sriman Narayana (ASN) is declared a hit. As the film scores well at the box office with each passing day, so do the film’s character artistes. Though the cast is almost the same as Rakshit’s Kirik Party, there were a few other actors who have joined the Rakshit band with ASN. One such is actor Ashwin Hasan who plays the role of Narsi — the right hand man of the bad guy Jayarama.

Though the role is not long, Ashwin makes his presence felt amidst all the drama and other powerful actors that he shares the screen with. “I have never bothered about my character’s screen time. As long as the character is good and gives me scope to perform, I am game for it,” shares Ashwin, who has acted in 31 films and a few serials till date.

The actor has in the past shared the screen with stars such as Darshan, Sudeep and Puneeth Rajkumar and has acted in films like Jaggu Dada, Hebbuli, Rajkumara, Chakravyuha, Yuvarathna and Ananthu vs Nusrat to name a few.

“Despite these achievements, I always felt left out when it came to work in the industry. Then I forayed into the small screen and also went back to working.” Ashwin worked for one of the largest MNCs in Bengaluru and took home a huge pay packet besides travelling extensively abroad for work.

“Yet when things would go wrong with my profession, I would once again be drawn to acting. This interest in me was doubled when my college professor told me I make a better actor than an engineer,” laughs the actor, who then quit his job and decided to give acting his full time attention.

He credits the theatre group Kalagangotri for teaching him the nuances of acting. “The passion took off from my experience on stage. Kalagangotri, spearheaded by BV Rajaram also is the place where I got the suffix ‘Hasan’ added to my name. We were three people with the same name in the troupe. And everyone decided to add ‘Hasan’ to my name as I hail from that place,” laughs the actor who started off as a leading man in Operation Ankhusha and Mandakini.

“Sadly, both the films bombed at the box office,” laughs the 36-year-old Ashwin, who adds that now ASN is opening doors for his career like never before.

“I was always a huge fan of Rakshit. We would meet at film launches and he has always been cordial to me. It was my tiny role in Kavaludaari that made director Hemanth refer me to Rakshit for ASN.”

In Kavaludaari Ashwin has a tiny role. He is the man who comes in at the end to shoot the protagonist but gets killed instead. “Working in Kavaludaari was not just about the role. The tiny role took seven days of shooting. And while on the set, the team observes you intensely — the way you interact with others, the manner in which you cooperate with the team to better the film and so on. All these work in your favour in the end. The biggest challenge for me here was to shine despite the short screen presence,” smiles Ashwin, who then adds that “working with Rakshit was a dream come true. The speciality of his unit is that the everyone works as a team.”

Now with the success of ASN, he is not only getting to choose from a wide range of film, but also is looking forward to two other releases — Yellow Board and Aa Vondu Note.

Ashwin says, “It is not fame that I seek. I want to establish myself as a versatile actor. If fame also comes with it, it is a bonus. To survive in the film industry, you have to be very good at the waiting game. For no matter how talented or good you are at your work, you need that one film to pave the way for you here.”