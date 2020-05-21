Actor ‘Appani’ Sarath’s recommendations for your lockdown watching

Iruvar

A still from ‘Iruvar’

This classic from Mani Ratnam scores high in every department, be it direction, casting or the performances. The story of political rivalry, inspired by real-life events, is gripping and an inspiration.

Kilukkam

A scene from ‘Kilukkam’ | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Directed by Priyadarshan, it's an everygreen comedy in Malayalam. It's one of those movies that always proves a stress-buster and is a perfect watch for some comic relief during this lockdown.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from ‘Joker’ | Photo Credit: AP

Joaquin Phoenix truly deserved the Oscars for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in this film. Watching it, once can see the immense effort that went into the characterisation.

Bigil

A poster of ‘Bigil’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Atlee is one director I like a lot and the success of this Vijay-starrer goes beyond its popular appeal. It's both a celebration and an inspiration.

Sacred Games

A still from ‘Sacred Games’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Web series have become quite popular for its flexibility quotient today, and Sacred Games provides wholesome entertainment. It showcases some top-notch performances, especially by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui and Saif Ali Khan.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in