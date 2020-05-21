Actor ‘Appani’ Sarath’s recommendations for your lockdown watching

Iruvar
This classic from Mani Ratnam scores high in every department, be it direction, casting or the performances. The story of political rivalry, inspired by real-life events, is gripping and an inspiration.
Kilukkam
Directed by Priyadarshan, it's an everygreen comedy in Malayalam. It's one of those movies that always proves a stress-buster and is a perfect watch for some comic relief during this lockdown.
Joker
Joaquin Phoenix truly deserved the Oscars for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in this film. Watching it, once can see the immense effort that went into the characterisation.
Bigil
Atlee is one director I like a lot and the success of this Vijay-starrer goes beyond its popular appeal. It's both a celebration and an inspiration.
Sacred Games
Web series have become quite popular for its flexibility quotient today, and Sacred Games provides wholesome entertainment. It showcases some top-notch performances, especially by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui and Saif Ali Khan.
We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in