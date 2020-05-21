Actor ‘Appani’ Sarath’s recommendations for your lockdown watching

Homing in Movies

Staying indoors for a while? We have you covered. For your weekly Watch List, we have actor ‘Appani’ Sarath sharing his list of favourite movies/series that he recommends. “Because of the lockdown, I’m now getting more time to catch up on movies I have missed,” says Sarath, who shot to fame with the Mollywood hit Angamaly Diaries

Iruvar

This classic from Mani Ratnam scores high in every department, be it direction, casting or the performances. The story of political rivalry, inspired by real-life events, is gripping and an inspiration.

Kilukkam

Directed by Priyadarshan, it's an everygreen comedy in Malayalam. It's one of those movies that always proves a stress-buster and is a perfect watch for some comic relief during this lockdown.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix truly deserved the Oscars for Best Actor for his brilliant performance in this film. Watching it, once can see the immense effort that went into the characterisation.

Bigil

Atlee is one director I like a lot and the success of this Vijay-starrer goes beyond its popular appeal. It's both a celebration and an inspiration.

Sacred Games

Web series have become quite popular for its flexibility quotient today, and Sacred Games provides wholesome entertainment. It showcases some top-notch performances, especially by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui and Saif Ali Khan.

