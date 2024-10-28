ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Anju Kurian gets engaged to Roshan; shares photos and video

Published - October 28, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The actor also shared a video shot during the engagement

The Hindu Bureau

Anju Kurian and Roshan | Photo Credit: @anjutk10/Instagram

Actor Anju Kurian, known for her films in Tamil and Malayalam, is all set to tie the knot. The young actor announced her engagement to Roshan.

Anju took to Instagram to share photographs from the engagement. “Found my forever in you! I’m deeply grateful to god for the countless blessings that have guided us to this moment. This journey filled with laughter and love has been nothing short of a miracle,” she wrote as the caption for the photographs.

Vijay Sethupathi is the dream for 'July Kaatril’s Anju Kurian

The actor also shared a video shot during the engagement. “Officially Engaged! Ready to annoy each other for a lifetime. Embracing love, laughter and cherished traditions with our family and friends,” read the caption.

Anju made her acting debut with Neram, simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil languages. The actor went on to star in a slew of Tamil and Malayalam films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Premam, Chennai 2 Singapore and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal.

‘Wolf’: Teaser of Prabhu Dheva’s 60th film out

Anju’s recent outing was with the Jayaram starrer thriller film Abraham Ozler. She will next be seen in Wolf starring Prabhu Deva in his 60th film.

