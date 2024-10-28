GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Anju Kurian gets engaged to Roshan; shares photos and video

The actor also shared a video shot during the engagement

Published - October 28, 2024 01:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anju Kurian and Roshan

Anju Kurian and Roshan | Photo Credit: @anjutk10/Instagram

Actor Anju Kurian, known for her films in Tamil and Malayalam, is all set to tie the knot. The young actor announced her engagement to Roshan.

Anju took to Instagram to share photographs from the engagement. “Found my forever in you! I’m deeply grateful to god for the countless blessings that have guided us to this moment. This journey filled with laughter and love has been nothing short of a miracle,” she wrote as the caption for the photographs.

Vijay Sethupathi is the dream for 'July Kaatril’s Anju Kurian

The actor also shared a video shot during the engagement. “Officially Engaged! Ready to annoy each other for a lifetime. Embracing love, laughter and cherished traditions with our family and friends,” read the caption.

Anju made her acting debut with Neram, simultaneously made in Malayalam and Tamil languages. The actor went on to star in a slew of Tamil and Malayalam films like Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Premam, Chennai 2 Singapore and Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal.

‘Wolf’: Teaser of Prabhu Dheva’s 60th film out

Anju’s recent outing was with the Jayaram starrer thriller film Abraham Ozler. She will next be seen in Wolf starring Prabhu Deva in his 60th film.

Published - October 28, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.