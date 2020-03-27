Actor and celebrity dermatologist Dr Sethu Raman, 36, passes away

Actor Dr Sethu Raman of Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya fame is no more. He reportedly passed away late Thursday night after a cardiac arrest. He was 36, and was active even a few days ago, giving interviews about the coronavirus.

Sethu, a close friend of comedian Santhanam, was a leading dermatologist and ran the ZI clinic in Alwarpet. Many celebrities from the film industry consult with him for doubts and treatment for skin-related issues. Sethu hails from a family of doctors: both his father (Dr Viswanathan) and sister are in the medical industry.

Films and fame would happen to him by chance, when actor Santhanam roped him in for Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya. He later went on to act in a few other films, including Valeba Raja and Aaluku Padhi.

The entire Tamil film industry is in shock post news of Sethu Raman’s death. Actor Khusbu tweeted, “A very young life gone too soon. A wonderful soul,” and added that he was her dermatologist and that she had spoken to him even a few days ago.