Debut director Soumya Sadanandan to give break for new composers

Finally when she is getting to fulfil her dream of directing a feature film, actor-anchor Soumya Sadanandan has started her work on the film in a novel way. She has invited tracks from wannabe music composers for the untitled movie on her Facebook page. The movie, a family satire, stars Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan in the main roles.

“I don’t know whether any other filmmaker has done this before. Although we are starting the movie only next year, I wanted to ensure that we have good music in the film. I need three tracks. We invite tunes of all genres and it is open to musicians from across India. There are amazing composers who are waiting for a platform. All are situational songs and I need soulful tracks that will remain evergreen,” says Soumya, better known as Sou in industry circles.

Dinanath Puthenchery, son of lyricist late Gireesh Puthenchery, is the lyricist. “Once we zero in on the composers, Dinanath will coordinate with them. He knows the story and the situations,” adds Soumya. Tony Madathil has written the story and screenplay for the movie produced by United Global Media and Ananya Films.

Soumya, who won special mention at the 64th National Film Awards in the non-feature film category for her documentary film, Chembai — My Discovery of a Legend, has assisted in films such as Cinema Company, Idavappathi, Jawan of Vellimala and Olapeepi. She has also directed a short film online series, Ashanum Ashathiyum.

Entries must be send to musicforsou@gmail.com.