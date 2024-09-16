GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Alia Bhatt officially changes her name

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of her film ‘Jigra’, directed by Vasan Bala. The actor’s new name was introduced in the trailer of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 2

Published - September 16, 2024 02:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Jigra’, in Mumbai.

Actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Jigra’, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has officially changed her name, two years after her marriage to actor Ranbir Kapoor. In the trailer for the show The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, the actor revealed that she has added a Kapoor to her name.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, gets a new release date

Alia will appear in the show to promote her upcoming film Jigra. The film, directed by Vasan Bala, also stars Vedang Raina. The Hindi film is set to hit the screens on October 11. Jigra is co-produced by Alia.

In the trailer of Kapil Sharma’s show, Alia is introduced asAlia Bhatt Kapoor. Alia married Ranbir in 2022 and the couple has a daughter, Raha.

Alia was last seen in Hindi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), directed by Karan Johar and also starring Ranveer Singh. She was also in Heart of Stone, an American spy thriller directed by Tom Harper and Gal Gadot in the lead.

ALSO READ:‘Jigra’ teaser trailer: Alia Bhatt turns hero to jailbreak brother Vedang Raina

The actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, set to release on March 20, 2026. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia is headlining Alpha, a female-led film part ofYRF’s Spy Universe.

