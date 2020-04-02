Actor and comic Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus, calls it ‘pure misery’

Comic Ali Wentworth says she has contracted the novel coronavirus and has “never been sicker“.

The It’s Complicated actor shared a health update on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest (sic),” Wentworth, 55, wrote.

She also shared a picture of hers in bed with her pet dog.

Describing the disease as “pure misery”, the comic said, “I’m quarantined from my family... #stayhome.”

Wentworth’s husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced he will be working from home till the situation is better.