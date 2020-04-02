Movies

Actor and comic Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus, calls it ‘pure misery’

Ali Wentworth on Instagram

Ali Wentworth on Instagram  

Wentworth’s husband, ‘Good Morning America’ anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced he will be working from home

Comic Ali Wentworth says she has contracted the novel coronavirus and has “never been sicker“.

The It’s Complicated actor shared a health update on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest (sic),” Wentworth, 55, wrote.

She also shared a picture of hers in bed with her pet dog.

Describing the disease as “pure misery”, the comic said, “I’m quarantined from my family... #stayhome.”

Wentworth’s husband, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos, announced he will be working from home till the situation is better.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2020 3:50:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/actor-ali-wentworth-tests-positive-for-coronavirus-calls-it-pure-misery/article31236005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY