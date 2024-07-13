Actor Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed over withheld evidence

A New Mexico judge in the U.S. on Friday brought a sudden and stunning end to the involuntary manslaughter case against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin, dismissing it in the middle of the actor's trial and saying it cannot be filed again.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors over the withholding of evidence from the defence in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin cried, hugged his two attorneys, gestured to the front of the court, then turned to hug his crying wife Hilaria, the mother of seven of his eight children, holding the embrace for 12 seconds. He climbed into an SUV outside the Santa Fe courthouse without speaking to the media.

“The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said. “If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith it certainly comes so near to bad faith to show signs of scorching.”

The evidence that sank the case, revealed during the trial's second day of testimony Thursday, was the existence of ammunition that was brought into the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in March by a man who said it could be related to Hutchins' killing. Prosecutors said they deemed the ammo unrelated and unimportant, while Baldwin's lawyers alleged they “buried” it. The defence filed one of many motions they had made to dismiss the case over evidence issues. All the others were rejected. But this one took.

The judge's decision ends the criminal culpability of the 66-year-old Baldwin after a nearly three-year saga that began when a revolver he was pointing at Hutchins during a rehearsal went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

“Our goal from the beginning was to seek justice for Halyna Hutchins, and we fought to get this case tried on its merits," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement. "We are disappointed that the case did not get to the jury.”

The career of the Hunt for Red October and 30 Rock star and frequent Saturday Night Live host — who has been a household name for more than three decades — had been put into doubt, and he could have gotten 18 months in prison if convicted.

Baldwin and other producers still face civil lawsuits from Hutchins' parents and sister.

Prosecutors did get one conviction for Hutchins' death. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on an involuntary manslaughter conviction, which she is now appealing.

Her attorney Jason Bowles said Friday that he would be filing a motion to dismiss his client’s case as well.

“The judge upheld the integrity of the system in dismissing the case," he told The Associated Press in an email.

