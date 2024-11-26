Actor Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). Akhil’s father and veteran star Nagarjuna announced the development on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posting a picture of the newly-engaged couple, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee.”

Akhil’s elder brother and actor Naga Chaitanya had recently got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala. In a private ceremony, the two got engaged on August 08, 2024.

ALSO READ:‘Agent’ movie review: An excruciating snooze-fest that only leaves you annoyed

Akhil is known for films such as Hello (2017), Mr Majnu (2019) and Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor’s last film, Agent, was a box office flop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.