Actor Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Updated - November 26, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Nagarjuna announced that his son and actor Akhil Akkineni has got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

The Hindu Bureau

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee. | Photo Credit: @iamnagarjuna/X

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). Akhil’s father and veteran star Nagarjuna announced the development on social media.

‘Hello’ to success: on Akhil Akkineni

Posting a picture of the newly-engaged couple, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee.”

Akhil’s elder brother and actor Naga Chaitanya had recently got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala. In a private ceremony, the two got engaged on August 08, 2024.

Akhil is known for films such as Hello (2017), Mr Majnu (2019) and Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor’s last film, Agent, was a box office flop.

