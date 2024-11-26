Actor Akhil Akkineni gets engaged to Zainab Ravdjee

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). Akhil’s father and veteran star Nagarjuna announced the development on social media.

Posting a picture of the newly-engaged couple, Nagarjuna wrote, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee.”

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

Akhil’s elder brother and actor Naga Chaitanya had recently got engaged to actor Sobhita Dhulipala. In a private ceremony, the two got engaged on August 08, 2024.

Akhil is known for films such as Hello (2017), Mr Majnu (2019) and Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor’s last film, Agent, was a box office flop.