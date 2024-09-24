GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Ajith Kumar set to make a comeback to motor racing; plans to compete in European GT4 championship

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who is currently shooting for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’, plans to get back to motor racing

Updated - September 24, 2024 05:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ajith Kumar.

The Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) has said that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is planning to participate in the European GT4 championship in 2024. Negotiations are on with teams based in the UK Europe and Middle East, FMSCI added.

Actor Ajith bets big on training bikers, motorcycle touring in India and abroad

A passionate racer, Ajith has competed in Asian Formula BMW Championship and the British Formula 3 Championship, including podium finishes at the Donington Park and Knockill cirtuits. He has also raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Having started off with motorcycle racing, Ajith took part in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

A file picture of Ajith Kumar during a race.

A file picture of Ajith Kumar during a race. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

“I am really happy to hear Ajith is making a comeback to the sport. He is extremely talented and passionate in whatever he does and a true brand ambassador for the sport,” said Akbar Ebrahim, the FMSCI president.

Meanwhile, the Chennai-based Venus Motorcycles, a startup founded by Ajith that focuses on motorcycle touring, is now betting big on training bike enthusiasts. The firm intends to commence its first, on-road training session for women this month, under the guidance of seasoned motorcyclists and trainers. This multi-city activity will begin in Chennai.

ALSO READ:32 years of Ajith Kumar: Makers of ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ and ‘Good Bad Ugly’ share new posters

On the work front, Ajith is currently shooting for Vidaamuyarchi. The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, has Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja in prominent roles.

Published - September 24, 2024 05:25 pm IST

