Actor Ajith Kumar issues statement clarifying rumours of him joining social media

Ajith Kumar

07 March 2020 18:17 IST

The ‘Valimai’ star’s legal team has released a public notice stating that a fake newsletter was doing the rounds yesterday

Refuting rumours that actor Ajith was finally going to join social media officially, his legal team has issued a public notice stating that a fake newsletter was doing the rounds yesterday, and that the Valimai star would not be appearing on any social media platform.

“It has come to our notice that there is a letter dated March 6, 2020 purportedly written by Ajith, which has been posted on social media stating that he has decided to re-join social media and would have an official account. It is shocking to note that the said letter has been printed on a fake letterhead with our client’s name and bears his forged signature,” reads the letter from Ajith’s team.

It adds, “Our client has issued a public notice in the past and has on repeated occasions maintained that he does not have any social media accounts and that he does not have or support any official fan page on any stream of social media.”

The actor is currently shooting in Chennai for H.Vinoth’s Valimai, that is produced by Boney Kapoor. With two more schedules of the film remaining, Valimai is expected to be a Diwali release. Ajith recently suffered a minor bike accident during the shoot, but recovered quickly.