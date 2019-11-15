Movies

‘Action’ movie review: This Vishal outing promises much, but lacks spine or sense

Had the makers spent a fraction of the budget in hiring a script consultant or a writer, ‘Action’ would have at least been a watchable movie

Had the makers spent a fraction of the budget in hiring a script consultant or a writer, ‘Action’ would have at least been a watchable movie   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

Sundar C wants his film to retain the international-ness of the ‘Mission Impossible’ series, but its tone-deaf attitude doesn’t even cross the Mayavaram border

What makes an action scene work? Is it the eye-popping set pieces? Or the imaginative way in which these scenes are written and executed? Or is it the sheer adrenaline rush that you get watching two men/women perform gravity-defying stunts? Action’s opening sequence is anything above. It opens somewhere in Istanbul, where Diya (Tamannah) tries to evade a group of cops — who look straight out of Friday Night Smackdown. You sense it’s a ploy because...come on, it is already five minutes and the star hasn’t made a blast of an entry.

Colonel Subash (Vishal) is introduced. As you might have guessed, this warrants a brief action stretch involving guns and chases. But not a single action block registers, for it is swiftly edited out even before making a lasting impact. If someone had commissioned Hari to write a full-blown action film, the result will look like the cartoonish scenes in Action. The writing is so plasticky and all over the place that even the dialogues are dead-boring. For instance, when Subash catches hold of a police officer who has links to terrorist Malik (Kabir Dulhan Singh), this is what you get: “It is not an option, but action.” The lack of a strong screenplay is evident in the first half, which is both a mix of a political and family drama. In the flashback, we get to see Subash’s world. He is the Chief Minister’s son and is also a gallantry award winner. An explosion claiming the life of the Indian Prime Minister sets off the proceedings in Action. Subash is left with a lot of questions, so does the audience.

Action
  • Cast: Vishal, Tamannaah, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ramki, Yogi Babu and Kabir Dulhan Singh
  • Director: Sundar C
  • Storyline: Colonel Subash is on a ‘hunt’ to track down India’s most wanted terrorist, Syed Ahmed Malik. But his mission isn’t purely professional, but personal

Sundar C has two or maybe three tricks in his bag... but a sensible script isn’t one of them. I know what you must be thinking. Shouldn’t movies like Action be taken less seriously, given that it is a ‘no-brainer’? But isn’t no-brainer itself an escapist statement? Action is mounted on a large canvas (it has a great production design) and has been filmed in colorful locations — Istanbul, Lahore to London. Its protagonist Subash is a globe-trotting secret agent-cum-army officer-cum-lover boy. While on his mission to Pakistan, he even breaks into a song along with his partner Diya. Had the makers spent a fraction of the budget in hiring a script consultant or a writer, Action would have at least been a watchable movie.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Reviews Movies
Indian cinema
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2019 6:01:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/action-movie-review-this-vishal-outing-promises-much-but-lacks-spine-or-sense/article29983957.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY