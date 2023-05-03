Academy revises rules around campaigning for Oscars after controversies

May 03, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

While the 2023 Oscars ceremony did not have a jaw-dropping confrontation on stage, it had its own share of controversies — from Andrea Riseborough’s eyebrow-rising nomination for her performance in To Leslie to Best Actress award winner Michelle Yeoh’s controversial (now deleted) Instagram post highlighting why fellow nominee Cate Blanchett did not deserve the win — that prompted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to overhaul rules around campaigning for Oscars.

The revised rules include a clarification of rules around private events where Academy members are present: while the Academy will allow individuals to host events that are not “for your consideration” events, studios and companies are prohibited from endorsing, organising or funding them.

The new rules also state that members cannot use social media to “encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement”. The voters on the other hand will not be able to divulge their votes anonymously to the media.

The Academy’s Board of Governors are barred from hosting private events, gatherings, screenings or moderating an event unless they have direct involvement with a film.

“The Academy has revised these promotional regulations for the 96th Oscars to bring clarity, fairness, and transparency to how motion picture companies and individuals directly associated with awards-eligible motion pictures may promote such motion pictures,” the Academy announced.