January 11, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer a thriller drama film Joram was released in theatres on December 8. It received a positive response from audience and critics alike. Now, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library announced the acquisition of the screenplay of Joram for its distinguished Permanent Core Collection.

This acknowledges the film's narrative and plot, firmly establishing it among the cinematic treasures maintained for study in the library's reading room. Writer-Director Devashish Makhija said, "Creating Joram took endless passion and commitment from a small army of brilliant people. We are thrilled to see the film's screenplay become a part of the Academy Library's Permanent Core Collection. This recognition from such a prestigious institution is rare, precious, and humbling. Our sincere thanks to the Academy."

The story of the Joram revolves around a character Dasru played by Bajpayee. He portrays a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival.

The movie is produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose and Devashish Makhija. Apart from Bajpayee, the movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe & Tannishtha Chatterjee.