Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces date for 2024 Oscars ceremony

April 25, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - New Delhi

The 96th edition of the Academy Awards will take place on March 10, 2024, the organisers have announced.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) shared the news in a statement on its official website late Monday night.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC today announced the 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood,” the Academy said in the statement.

In late March, the Board of Governors of the Academy announced the creation of the Production and Technology Branch, comprising approximately 400 individuals previously classified as Members-at-Large. The new branch represents members working in key technical and production positions in all phases of filmmaking, from pre- to post-production.

This year's Oscars, held on March 13, saw twin wins for India with Naatu Naatu, the irrepressible, fun number from the film RRR, and The Elephant Whisperers earning Academy Awards in Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject categories, respectively.

The 95th Academy Awards will also be remembered for recognising Asian talent with Everything Everywhere All at Oncebagging seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Best Actress for Malaysia’s Michelle Yeoh and Best Supporting Actor for Vietnamese American Ke Huy Quan.