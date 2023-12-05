Academy Museum Gala 2023: Deepika Padukone joins Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep at starry Hollywood night

December 05, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone recently joined the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish and others at the star-studded 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Hollywood.

Padukone, who had graced the Oscar stage earlier this year and introduced ‘Naatu Naatu’, attended the fund-raising gala in a purple velvet gown and diamond jewelry. She was the first Indian actor to be invited to the gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. The museum was inaugurated in 2021 and holds a priceless collection of film history exhibits.

Other high-profile guests at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala included Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Kendel Jenner, Ke Huy Quan, Greta Gerwig and others.

Streep, a three-time Oscar-winner, was presented with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the commemorative event. Filmmaker and actor Sofia Coppola was feted with the Visionary Award.

Actor-turned-director Michael B. Jordan missed the event after crashing his car in Hollywood last weekend. Christopher Nolan awarded Jordan with this year’s Vantage Award, which his sister Jamila accepted on his behalf. Jordan is safe and has sustained no injuries from the accident, but skipped the gala out of caution.