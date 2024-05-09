ADVERTISEMENT

Academy Museum announces event honouring music of Indian cinema

Updated - May 09, 2024 05:28 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 04:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Stills of Lagaan, RRR and Slumdog Millionaire

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, one of the world’s largest film museums located in Los Angeles, US, has announced an event celebrating the music of Indian cinema at the Oscars.

The event will highlight three Indian films—Lagaan (2001), Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and RRR (2022)—that have been honoured at the Academy Awards and delve into the “musical tapestries” woven by their acclaimed soundtracks.

According to the Academy Museum’s website, the lecture will be held at the David Gaffin Theatre on May 18. It will be followed by a dance and live tabla performance by Bollypop (Aakansha Maheshwari) and Sadubas (duo Robin Sukhadia and Ameet Mehta) reinterpreting the music of all three films.

Released in 2001, Lagaan, a period cricket drama starring Aamir Khan, was nominated for for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars but did not win. The film’s music was composed by A. R. Rahman.

Rahman was also the composer on Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire, which earned 10 Oscar nominations in 2009 and won 8, including two for its music (Best Original Score and Best Original Song for ‘Jai Ho’).

More recently, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, a supercharged period action saga, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The groovy and catchy Telugu track was composed by M. M. Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose.

