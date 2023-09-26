ADVERTISEMENT

‘Abraham Ozler’: Jayaram’s film with Midhun Manuel Thomas to release for Christmas

September 26, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

The film is said to be a medical thriller with Jayaram playing a senior cop

The Hindu Bureau

Release poster of ‘Abraham Ozler’ | Photo Credit: actorjayaram_official/Instagram

Actor Jayaram’s upcoming Malayalam film with director Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler, is set to release in theatres on Christmas this year, the makers announced on Tuesday with a new poster.

Written by Randheer Krishnan, Abraham Ozler is said to be a medical thriller with Jayaram playing a senior cop. The cast of the film also features Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan, Saiju Kurup, Arya Salim, and Senthil Krishna.

ALSO READ
I write what is needed for the screen, says Midhun Manuel Thomas

With music scored by Mithun Mukundan, the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Director Midhun and Irshad M Hassan are producing Abraham Ozler under their Neramboku banner

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US