‘Abraham Ozler’: Jayaram’s film with Midhun Manuel Thomas to release for Christmas

September 26, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST

Actor Jayaram’s upcoming Malayalam film with director Midhun Manuel Thomas, Abraham Ozler, is set to release in theatres on Christmas this year, the makers announced on Tuesday with a new poster.

Written by Randheer Krishnan, Abraham Ozler is said to be a medical thriller with Jayaram playing a senior cop. The cast of the film also features Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan, Saiju Kurup, Arya Salim, and Senthil Krishna.

With music scored by Mithun Mukundan, the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Director Midhun and Irshad M Hassan are producing Abraham Ozler under their Neramboku banner