Abishek Raaja to make directorial debut with ‘Jaam Jaam’; Abhinav Sunder Nayak to serve as editor

February 15, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The film is produced by G Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory banner

The Hindu Bureau

Abishek Raaja; poster of ‘Jaam Jaam’ | Photo Credit: @abishek_raaja/Instagram

YouTuber, film critic and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 contestant Abishek Raaja is all set to make his directorial debut with a romantic comedy titled Jaam Jaam.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, actor Aishwarya Rajesh, and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj announced the film by sharing the title-look poster of the film on their social media handles.

Details regarding the cast of the film are yet to be announced.

Jaam Jaam has editing by editor-filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak, whose debut directorial, the Malayalam dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates, was one of widely acclaimed films of 2022.

The film has art direction by Pradeep Raj N and cinematography by Theni Eswar. G Dilli Babu produces the film under his Axess Film Factory banner.

