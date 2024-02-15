GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abishek Raaja to make directorial debut with ‘Jaam Jaam’; Abhinav Sunder Nayak to serve as editor

The film is produced by G Dilli Babu under his Axess Film Factory banner

February 15, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Abishek Raaja; poster of ‘Jaam Jaam’

Abishek Raaja; poster of ‘Jaam Jaam’ | Photo Credit: @abishek_raaja/Instagram

YouTuber, film critic and Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 contestant Abishek Raaja is all set to make his directorial debut with a romantic comedy titled Jaam Jaam.

Shane Nigam's Tamil debut 'Madraskaaran' goes on floors

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar, actor Aishwarya Rajesh, and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj announced the film by sharing the title-look poster of the film on their social media handles.

Details regarding the cast of the film are yet to be announced.

Malayalam actor Vineeth Sreenivasan says the unpredictability of the lead character drew him to the movie 'Mukundan Unni Associates'

Jaam Jaam has editing by editor-filmmaker Abhinav Sunder Nayak, whose debut directorial, the Malayalam dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates, was one of widely acclaimed films of 2022.

The film has art direction by Pradeep Raj N and cinematography by Theni Eswar. G Dilli Babu produces the film under his Axess Film Factory banner.

