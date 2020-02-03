Abhishek Pathri on a parody path

What happens when a wife makes the husband do all the chores at home? The frustrated man can only voice his anger and pain through a song; that forms the crux of a new parody of a chartbuster, created by Abhishek Pathri. The song Cheetiki maatiki ... by him is a parody on the hit number ‘Samajavaragamana’ from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Ironically, newly married Abhishek was supported by his wife in this parody in mixing and mastering the audio. So far, Abhishek has created 20 parodies, and loves to act and direct. He has also done a few short films and an independent film Nenena.

Grandson of the legendary film comedian (late) Padmanabham, Abhishek has been in the USA since 2017 and currently works for a family-owned manufacturing company in Michigan. The design engineer considers his family his biggest support system. “I am blessed with a crazy bunch of people who are unveiled superstars,” he says. While his father, Rajasekhar Pathri works as senior sub editor in Nellore (“He is the most joyful and wittiest person alive”) his mother Bhavani, a retired business woman is a naturopathy healer; his sister Neeraja Pathri, a senior engineer in USA anchors and finances his endeavours. He

Tell us about your journey

My parents enrolled me in Sri Satya Sai Primary school in Puttaparthi. That’s where my talent in acting, dancing and playing instruments was discovered and honed. I performed in the school band, violin groups and dramas. My love for theatre arts began here. Years later, my stint in IITfelt like a pressure cooker with no outlet or opportunities other than academics. That gave birth to my witty streak and I became a popular mimic, so much so that lecturers would stop five minutes before the class ends and asked me to perform a mimicry act.

While studying KL University, Vijayawada, I wrote and performed multiple plays, parodies and received several awards at the college cultural fest, including as the best actor, singer and song performer. I was also a doubles player for the university badminton team.

After graduation, I was picked by Defense Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) as a design engineer. Six months later, my dream to pursue masters brought me to USA.

Was music an interest even in childhood?

I used to tag along with my sister for music classes and learned the basics. We would endlessly engage in music and that’s when I was acquainted and fell in love with AR Rahman and get lost in his songs. I’ve taught myself to play the flute, harmonica and guitar. Now I can play a song on any instrument.

How do you balance work and your passion to sing?

Once I step out of office, I am back to my creative self. It takes a couple of hours to finish a parody but I have to be 100% satisfied before I record it. I send it to my sister and a couple of my friends for honest feedback.

Any memories of your grandfather Padmanabham?

Comedian, producer, director and legend, Basavaraju Padmanabha Rao aka Padmanabham is my maternal grandfather. My interactions with him were during summer holidays. He would give pocket money to buy whatever I want. He was a kind, patient, and playful grandpa. He would answer all my crazy questions and pamper me endlessly. He passed away when I was 19.

Growing up as a child, I didn’t know the magnitude of privilege being his grandson. Now I understand why I see such excitement and enthusiasm from people when they realise my ancestry. I’m super lucky to be his grandson and expereince a moment of pride every time I see him on screen. His legacy is something I wish to continue.

With his grandfather legendary comedy actor Padmanabham | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Do you have a dream to act?

I’ve got a few offers from Sivabalaji (actor) and a few others but I know the film industry can be volatile. It’s our collective decision that I embark on it with a good resilience plan in hand. I know I will be regarded as Padmanabhan’s grandson but I believe invitations to act and success will follow my abilities and my talent.

Presently YouTube and Facebook are my medium to publish my work. I have begun writing a full-length comedy script and it should be complete by the end of this year.

How has your journey as a parody lyricist been ?

I have been writing since school days but never got a chance to publish them. Then, at a KLU cultural fest, when I parodied ‘Inumulo hridayam molichene’ (from Robo) as ‘First sem lo o subject egirene’ I became popular in KLU and had my first shot at fame on YouTube.

I have written normal lyrics too, for ETV telefilms and serials Choodu Choodu Tamasha and Aame Evaru directed by ace cameraman Syed Meer. He calls me his aashtana Arudra. I have also written lyrics for private albums.

How do you define your parodies?

My parodies have a theme and the lyrics align perfectly with the tune. My parodies have no vulgarity or profanity, so anyone can sing them. They are not only funny but informative .

My favourite parody is of ‘Yamaha nagari’. I penned the entire song backstage in a span of 15 minutes and rendered it as a tribute to my lecturers and professors at KLU on the farewell day. My dream is to create a parody on Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’.

That smile I see on people’s faces when they hear my grandpa’s name, that’s my benchmark. I wish to earn that sort of place in the hearts of people.