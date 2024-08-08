ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Banerjee to return for ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2

Published - August 08, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Abhishek Banerjee returns as Jaffa in Netflix’s ‘Rana Naidu’ Season 2, promising new twists and thrills

PTI

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Abhishek Banerjee will reprise his role of Jaffa in the second season of Netflix drama series Rana Naidu, fronted by Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. The actor, who plays Rana's younger brother Pawan 'Jaffa' Naidu in the show, said he is "thrilled" to be part of the new season.

'Rana Naidu' series review: Venkatesh and Rana's walk on the wild side

"The series has set a high bar with its first season, and I am eager to bring something new and exciting to the story. "Working with such an incredible cast and crew is an honour, and I can't wait for the audience to see what's in store," Banerjee said in a statement.

The first season of Rana Naidu released in 2023 and also featured Priya Banerjee, Surveen Chawla and Flora Saini. Sushant Singh, Gaurav Chopra, Arjun Rampal and Ashish Vidyarthi also round out the cast of the new season.

'Rana Naidu' Season 2 begins filming; Arjun Rampal joins Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh in returning Netflix series

Rana Naidu is created by Karan Anshuman, who also serves as a director alongside Suparn S Varma and Abhay Chopra. It is produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global. The series is based on the American crime drama television series Ray Donovan (2013), starring Liev Schreiber in the lead.

