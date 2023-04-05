Abhishek Banerjee joins Amitabh Bachchan in 'Section 84'

April 05, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is the latest addition to the cast of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Section 84, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The courtroom drama thriller is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of Te3n and The Girl On The Train fame.

Banerjee, known for films such as Stree, and Bhediya as well as series Mirzapur and Paatal Lok, said it is a dream come true for him to share the screen with Bachchan.

"When I knew nothing about acting, I only knew one name, Amitabh Bachchan. From a boy who's hypnotised by him to actually getting the opportunity to stand alongside him in one frame, life has truly completed a circle for me.

"This is what dreams are made of, as the Bachchan mania continues for me. This time I am a part of it. Thank you, thank you Ribhu sir, you have no idea how my younger self is filled with joy to experience the mania with you. We've all been struck for years now," the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

Section 84 marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries Yudh and Te3n.

The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.