Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘The Big Bull’ to premiere on April 8

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday announced that his upcoming production “The Big Bull”, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on April 8.

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is part of the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex slate, which was announced last year.

Devgn took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, to be played by Bachchan.

“Introducing ‘The Big Bull’. The mother of all scams! Trailer out on 19th March. #TheBigBull releasing on 8th April only on @DisneyplusHSVIP, stay tuned!#DisneyPlusHostarMultiplex,” the actor-producer wrote.

“The Big Bull” also features Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla.

The movie is produced by Devgn and Anand Pandit with Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma attached as co-producers.

The story of Harshad Mehta—from single-handedly taking the stock market to dizzying heights before his catastrophic downfall—was recently put to screen by filmmaker Hansal Mehta in last year’s acclaimed series, “Scam 1992”.