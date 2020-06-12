Movies

Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen to make digitial debuts with ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen

Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen  

The psychological crime thriller on Amazon Prime Video will de directed by Mayank Sharma

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the new chapter of the Amazon Original Series Breathe, will be unveiled on July 10, 2020.

The all-new psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, and sees Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, alongside the return of Amit Sadh in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant.

The show also features Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut and Sayami Kher as part of the cast.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, directed by Mayank Sharma, and written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank as well.

