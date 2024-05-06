Abhishek Bachchan boards cast of ‘Housefull 5’

May 06, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has boarded the cast of Housefull 5. Co-starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the franchise comedy will commence filming in August in the UK.

The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Abhishek, who had featured in Housefull 3 (2016), said in a statement, “Housefull is one of my favorite comedy franchises and coming back feels like returning home. It’s always been a great pleasure to work with Sajid Nadiadwala. I am looking forward to having mad fun on the sets with my fellow actors Akshay and Ritesh.”

The actor is also thrilled to reunite with his Dostana (2008) director Tarun Mansukhani. “This is going to be a lot of fun,” Abhishek said.

“I am thrilled to bring back Abhishek to the Housefull franchise,” producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared. “His dedication, comic timing, and sincerity will only elevate our film.”

Housefull 5 is slated for release on June 6, 2025.

