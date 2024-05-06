ADVERTISEMENT

Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s next is ‘Mollywood Times’ with Naslen

May 06, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Produced by Ashiq Usman of ‘Thallumaala’ fame, the film is set to release in 2025

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Naslen with director Abhinav Sunder Nayak. | Photo Credit: @abhinavsnayak/X

Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who made the hit dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates (2022), is ready with his next. The filmmaker is set to direct Mollywood Times, starring Naslen of Premalufame.

‘Thallumaala’ director Khalid Rahman’s next announced

The film will be produced by Ashiq Usman, who previously bankrolled the blockbuster Thallumaala. The tagline of Mollywood Times reads, ‘A hate letter to cinema’. The film’s title poster’s caption reads, ‘Everything shown in the film is not based on fiction, but are truths.’

Mukundan Unni Associates, a crime drama laced with dark humour, starred Vineeth Sreenivasan and the film marked Abhinav’s directorial debut. Abhinav had previously edited hit movies such as Tamil’s Uriyadi (2015)and Malayalam’s Godha (2016).

ALSO READ:‘Premalu 2’ announced: Film starring hit pair Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to release in 2025

Meanwhile, Naslen, whose Premalu was a blockbuster, will be seen in the film’s sequel, to be directed by Girish AD. He is also part of Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s upcoming yet-to-be titled sports drama. Mollywood Times is set to release in 2025.

