GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s next is ‘Mollywood Times’ with Naslen

Produced by Ashiq Usman of ‘Thallumaala’ fame, the film is set to release in 2025

May 06, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Naslen with director Abhinav Sunder Nayak.

Actor Naslen with director Abhinav Sunder Nayak. | Photo Credit: @abhinavsnayak/X

Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who made the hit dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates (2022), is ready with his next. The filmmaker is set to direct Mollywood Times, starring Naslen of Premalufame.

‘Thallumaala’ director Khalid Rahman’s next announced

The film will be produced by Ashiq Usman, who previously bankrolled the blockbuster Thallumaala. The tagline of Mollywood Times reads, ‘A hate letter to cinema’. The film’s title poster’s caption reads, ‘Everything shown in the film is not based on fiction, but are truths.’

Mukundan Unni Associates, a crime drama laced with dark humour, starred Vineeth Sreenivasan and the film marked Abhinav’s directorial debut. Abhinav had previously edited hit movies such as Tamil’s Uriyadi (2015)and Malayalam’s Godha (2016).

ALSO READ:‘Premalu 2’ announced: Film starring hit pair Naslen K Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju to release in 2025

Meanwhile, Naslen, whose Premalu was a blockbuster, will be seen in the film’s sequel, to be directed by Girish AD. He is also part of Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s upcoming yet-to-be titled sports drama. Mollywood Times is set to release in 2025.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.