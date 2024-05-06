Abhinav Sunder Nayak’s next is ‘Mollywood Times’ with Naslen

May 06, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Abhinav Sunder Nayak, who made the hit dark comedy Mukundan Unni Associates (2022), is ready with his next. The filmmaker is set to direct Mollywood Times, starring Naslen of Premalufame.

The film will be produced by Ashiq Usman, who previously bankrolled the blockbuster Thallumaala. The tagline of Mollywood Times reads, ‘A hate letter to cinema’. The film’s title poster’s caption reads, ‘Everything shown in the film is not based on fiction, but are truths.’

Mukundan Unni Associates, a crime drama laced with dark humour, starred Vineeth Sreenivasan and the film marked Abhinav’s directorial debut. Abhinav had previously edited hit movies such as Tamil’s Uriyadi (2015)and Malayalam’s Godha (2016).

Meanwhile, Naslen, whose Premalu was a blockbuster, will be seen in the film’s sequel, to be directed by Girish AD. He is also part of Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman’s upcoming yet-to-be titled sports drama. Mollywood Times is set to release in 2025.