ADVERTISEMENT

Aayush Sharma-led ‘Ruslaan’ to hit screens in January

October 26, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

An action film, ‘Ruslaan’ is directed by Karan L Butani and also features debutante Sushrii Mishraa

PTI

Aayush Sharma in the motion poster for ‘Ruslaan’

Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Karan L Butani of Phamous fame, the movie is produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.

ALSO READ
Yash Raj Films’ maiden web-series ‘The Railway Men’ to stream on Netflix from November 18

The makers revealed the first look of the actor from the upcoming project on his 33rd birthday.

Sharma said he hopes Ruslaan helps him carve a new path in the film industry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," the actor said in a statement.

ALSO READ
‘Tiger 3’ trailer: Superspy Salman Khan on a ‘personal’ mission, has to choose between family and country

"As a director, my canvas is the screen, and every frame is a stroke of storytelling. I paint emotions, dreams, and realities, weaving them into a tapestry of cinematic magic. With each project, I aim to ignite the audience's imagination and stir their souls, creating an indelible connection that transcends the boundaries of the screen," said Butani.

Sharma was last seen in the 2021 film Antim alongside brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US