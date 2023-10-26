HamberMenu
Aayush Sharma-led ‘Ruslaan’ to hit screens in January

An action film, ‘Ruslaan’ is directed by Karan L Butani and also features debutante Sushrii Mishraa

October 26, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

PTI
Aayush Sharma in the motion poster for ‘Ruslaan’

Aayush Sharma in the motion poster for ‘Ruslaan’

Ruslaan, starring Aayush Sharma, will be released in theatres on January 12, 2024, the makers said on Thursday.

Directed by Karan L Butani of Phamous fame, the movie is produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner.

The makers revealed the first look of the actor from the upcoming project on his 33rd birthday.

Sharma said he hopes Ruslaan helps him carve a new path in the film industry.

"Ruslaan is not just a film for me; it's about shifting gears and experimenting. It's about breaking the mould, and I hope it inspires others to push their boundaries, just as I have pushed mine, and emerge stronger, fiercer, and ever more passionate about their work," the actor said in a statement.

"As a director, my canvas is the screen, and every frame is a stroke of storytelling. I paint emotions, dreams, and realities, weaving them into a tapestry of cinematic magic. With each project, I aim to ignite the audience's imagination and stir their souls, creating an indelible connection that transcends the boundaries of the screen," said Butani.

Sharma was last seen in the 2021 film Antim alongside brother-in-law and superstar Salman Khan.

