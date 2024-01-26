ADVERTISEMENT

‘Aavesham’ teaser: Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan promise a wacky ride

January 26, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

‘Aaavesham’ is set to release in theatres on April 11

The Hindu Bureau

Fahadh Faasil in a still from ‘Aavesham’ | Photo Credit: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment/YouTube

The teaser of actor Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming Malayalam movie Aaveshamwas released by the makers today. Directed by Jithu Madhavan of Romancham fame, the film is set to release in theatres on April 11.

The delightful teaser shows a bunch of boys hearing a bar owner speak about a popular gangster called Ranga (Fahadh) who could slice through a group of baddies without breaking a sweat. We then see glimpses from a story on who this thug is and how he came to be.

Aavesham also features Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas and Midhutty. According to some reports, Aavesham is set in the same world as Jithu’s hit 2023 film Romancham.

With music composed by Sushin Shyam, Aavesham has cinematography by Sameer Thahir and editing by Vivek Harshan. The film is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Anwar Rasheed under the banner of Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

