Aashiqui star Rahul Roy hospitalised following brain stroke

Actor Rahul Roy. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui, has suffered a brain stroke and is recuperating at a hospital here, a family source said.

The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago due to a progressive brain stroke, the source said.

“He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke,” the source told PTI.

“He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime,” they added.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee.

Roy won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

