Kartik Aaryan to headline ‘Aashiqui 3’, Anurag Basu to direct

(clockwise from top left) Anurag Basu, Kartik Aaryan, Pritam, Bhushan Kumar, and Mahesh Bhatt | Photo Credit: T-Series/Twitter

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan on Monday announced that he will feature in the third installment of the 1990 blockbuster hit Aashiqui.

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming musical romantic drama will be directed by Anurag Basu, known for acclaimed movies such as Barfi! and Ludo.

Aashiqui 3 is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and producer Mukesh Bhatt of Vishesh Films.

Kartik shared the film announcement on social media via a brief title video of the superhit track " Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum" sung by Arijit Singh playing in the backdrop. The song was originally playback sung by Kumar Sanu in the 1990 film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers are yet to announce the female lead of the film. Composer Pritam, a frequent collaborator to Anurag, will be scoring the music for the upcoming film.

The original Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, was a commercial success owing to Nadeem-Shravan's music and songs penned by Sameer, Rani Mallik and Madan Pal.

A spiritual sequel to the film, Aashiqui 2 (2013) was directed by Mohit Suri and featured Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

The second part also turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The songs of the film were composed by Jeet Gannguli, Mithoon and Ankit Tiwari with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, Sandeep Nath, Sanjay Masoomm and Mithoon.