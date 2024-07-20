Aashiq Abu wraps up shoot for ‘Rifle Club’, starring Anurag Kashyap

Director Aashiq Abu has completed filming for Rifle Club. The film stars Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, and Vani Viswanath. The film went on floors in March this year. Rifle Club is produced by OPM Cinemas.

“That’s a wrap. Grateful for an amazing team and unforgettable moments,” wrote Aashiq Abu on Instagram, thanking his team members. The film’s shoot was wrapped up on July 19.

Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Pothan and Sharaf-Suhas have written the script of Rifle Club. Other actors in the movie are Darshana Rajendran, Win C, Hanumankind, The Baby Jean, Vishnu Agasthya, Surabhi Lakshmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Vijayaraghavan and Unimaya Prasad.

Rex Vijayan is the music composer while Aashiq has also done the cinematography. Ajayan Challissery of Manjummel Boys fame has done the production design.

