Aashiq Abu wraps up shoot for ‘Rifle Club’, starring Anurag Kashyap

Published - July 20, 2024 02:54 pm IST

‘Rifle Club’ is scripted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Pothan and Sharaf-Suhas

The Hindu Bureau

The team of ‘Rifle Club’. | Photo Credit: aashiqabu/Instagram

Director Aashiq Abu has completed filming for Rifle Club. The film stars Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, and Vani Viswanath. The film went on floors in March this year. Rifle Club is produced by OPM Cinemas.

“That’s a wrap. Grateful for an amazing team and unforgettable moments,” wrote Aashiq Abu on Instagram, thanking his team members. The film’s shoot was wrapped up on July 19.

Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Pothan and Sharaf-Suhas have written the script of Rifle Club. Other actors in the movie are Darshana Rajendran, Win C, Hanumankind, The Baby Jean, Vishnu Agasthya, Surabhi Lakshmi, Ramzan Muhammed, Vijayaraghavan and Unimaya Prasad.

ALSO READ:Director Aashiq Abu talks about ‘Neelavelicham’, the remake of ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’

Rex Vijayan is the music composer while Aashiq has also done the cinematography. Ajayan Challissery of Manjummel Boys fame has done the production design.

